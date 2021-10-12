CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concert Review : Blu Detiger

After a brutal week of classes I kicked off my weekend by traveling east down I-94 to Milwaukee’s premier music festival, Summerfest. While scrolling through Instagram the previous week I discovered that one of my favorite musicians, Blu Detiger, was headlining an early afternoon show. I immediately knew that I had to go; the rich bass riffs, catchy lyrics, and charming energy of Blu Detiger has drawn my attention— ever since my first listen to her funk-rock banger “Vintage.”

