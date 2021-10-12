Miami Dade College to house KIPP Charter school building
KIPP Miami and Miami Dade College have partnered to offer public school and college students pathways for educational advancement and professional development. As part of the new educational collaboration, Miami Dade College North Campus at 11380 NW 27th Ave. will house KIPP Royalty Academy and KIPP Courage Academy, with the construction of a new state-of-the-art 120,000-square-foot school building that will include 79 classrooms.www.miamitodaynews.com
Comments / 0