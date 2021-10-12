Darksiders Game Download

I think it’s safe to say that Darksiders III is the most divisive game in the entire franchise. It’s hard to find a unanimous answer on which Darksiders game is the best of them all (I personally prefer the first one), but most will pinpoint the franchise’s take on soulslike action as its lowest point. Although, I still believe that game was pretty good in its own right, just massively unpolished at launch. It ran poorly on the Xbox One, where I first played it originally, but things are a lot smoother nowadays. Now it’s time to see how well this game runs on even weaker hardware. Darksiders III is finally available on the Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO