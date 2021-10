Missouri’s medical marijuana program is in full bloom a year after its first legal sale, with advocates expecting more than $200 million in sales by the end of 2021. The industry is exceeding expectations in terms of revenue. More than $136 million has come in so far in 2021, with around $20 million in sales last month alone. The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has reported five consecutive months of substantial sales growth.

