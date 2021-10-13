CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

By AP News Felicia Fonseca
lasentinel.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting in 1492 of what came to be known as the Americas...

