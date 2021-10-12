May 28, 1949 - September 29, 2021. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7. David Raymond Coward was born May 28, 1949 in Corpus Christi, TX to Chester Raymond & Dorothy Margaret Coward. After his father died when he was four years old, his Mother moved the family to Houston, TX. There he was lovingly raised by his Mother, sister Sunny, Aunt Jeannie & Grandmother Carmen. For the rest of his life he had great respect and empathy for single mothers.