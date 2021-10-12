CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Cleric's supporters celebrate elex results in Iraq

Bradford Era
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of supporters of Shiite religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr celebrated Monday night in Baghdad the first results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, in which al-Sadr emerged as the front-runner. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/11049ec29b324afc85869a3edf20ed08.

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Early results show record low turnout in Iraq's election

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Voter turnout in Iraq's elections was 41 percent, according to preliminary results announced Monday, a record low in the post-Saddam Hussein era, signaling widespread distrust of the country's leaders and the vote for a new parliament. The weekend's election was held months ahead of schedule as...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Syria: Israel Air Force Attacked T4 Base in Homs

Syrian state media reported Friday night that Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked the T4 military base, in the Homs region, Israel’s Channels 12 and 13 reported. “Our air defense was activated and intercepted most of the missiles,” a Syrian Army spokesperson said in a statement. “As a result of the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Officials: Iraq arrests mastermind of deadly 2016 bombing

Iraq said Monday it has detained the mastermind behind a deadly 2016 bombing in a Baghdad shopping center, which killed around 300 people and wounded 250. The suicide car bombing in the central Karradah district was the deadliest attack by a single bomber in the Iraqi capital after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein Two Iraqi intelligence officials said the man identified as Ghazwan al-Zobai, an Iraqi, was detained during a complex operation that was carried out with the cooperation of a neighboring country they did not name. He had been tracked by authorities...
MIDDLE EAST
dailynewsen.com

What is the significance of Iraq's election results for the world?

The country's infrastructure and state institutions are in decline. Paramilitary groups with powerful capabilities increasingly challenge the authority of the government, and hundreds of thousands are still displaced by the years of war against Islamic State. Although few Iraqis are expecting significant change in their daily lives, the elections to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleric#Elex#Shiite#Baghdad#Iraqi#Breaking News#Ap Archive
The Independent

Iraq election: Populist Shia cleric potential kingmaker after winning most seats

The party of Iraq’s influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has taken the most seats in Iraq’s national election, according to initial results and officials within the movement, making him a potential kingmaker after a vote marred by record low voter turnout.The Sadrist movement, led by the populist cleric known for his insurgency against US forces in the mid-2000s, secured as many as 73 of the 329 member-parliament, a spokesperson for the movement told The Independent.An official at Iraq’s electoral commission confirmed that the Sadrists had come first in the elections, but did not immediately confirm how many seats the party...
MIDDLE EAST
Public Radio International PRI

It’s election time in Iraq

Iraq holds its parliamentary elections this Sunday. It's a high-stakes vote that was called a year early in response to major protests in 2019. The World’s Shirin Jaafari checks in with one protester on how he sees the vote.
MIDDLE EAST
POLITICO

Partial results show pro-Iran groups losing Iraq election

BAGHDAD — An alliance of Iraqi candidates representing Shiite militias supported by neighboring Iran has emerged as the biggest loser in the country’s national elections, according to partial results released Monday. The results, posted online successively, also showed the bloc of Iraq’s populist Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr maintaining the most...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
BBC

Iraq election: Nationalist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr claims victory

Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has claimed victory for his nationalist Saeroun movement in Iraq's election. Mr Sadr, who wants to end US and Iranian influence over Iraq's internal affairs, promised to form a government free from foreign interference. Partial results showed Saeroun winning 73 of the 329 seats in...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Cleric Sadr Wins Iraq Vote, Former PM Maliki Close Behind -Officials

BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party was the biggest winner in an Iraqi election on Monday, increasing the number of seats he holds in parliament, according to initial results, officials and a spokesperson for the Sadrist Movement. Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki looked set to have the next...
MIDDLE EAST
persecution.org

Myanmar Junta Burns Church and Houses After Arresting Civilians

10/17/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – In a “clearance operation” aimed at eliminating the opposition in Chin state, the Burmese Army (Tatmadaw) set an entire village on fire—including a Baptist church and a dozen other buildings— before arresting several civilians. The fighting between the Tatmadaw and Chinland Defense Forces (CDF)...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Lebanon’s Top Cleric Condemns Beirut Violence, Calls to Respect Judiciary

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric called on Sunday for all parties in the country to respect the independence of the judiciary, and condemned as “unacceptable” violence of the sort that erupted in Beirut last week. “We must free the judiciary from political interference, sectarian and partisan political activism and respect its...
RELIGION
Bradford Era

Powell dies, general stained by Iraq claims

Colin Powell, the military leader and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to presidents was stained by his faulty clams to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. (Oct. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
MILITARY
Bradford Era

Missionaries pray for Haiti captives, kidnappers

A missionary worker who has met with the families of those kidnapped in Haiti says they pray for both the captives and the kidnappers. (Oct. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7e7c2eb9342e47da8a97967b109aa258.
RELIGION
AFP

Who will form Iraq's next government?

Iraq's October 10 elections reinforced the parliamentary strength of mercurial Shiite preacher Moqtada Sadr and saw a sharp decline in that of his adversaries, the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi alliance, according to preliminary results. According to preliminary results the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political arm of the multi-party Hashed, emerged from the election with only around 15 seats in parliament.
MIDDLE EAST
Bradford Era

Afghan youth struggle to adapt under Taliban

Young Afghans in the capital Kabul have been finding it hard to adjust to life under Taliban rule, with many no longer feeling safe to wear Western clothing or experiment with their hairstyles. (Oct. 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
MIDDLE EAST
Bradford Era

Myanmar frees pro-democracy protesters

Ecstatic crowds in Myanmar greeted thousands of released pro-democracy prisoners on Tuesday, as jails across the country freed them under an amnesty issued by the military government. The order covered more than 5,600 people. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
PROTESTS
AFP

Iraq arrests suspect in 2016 attack that killed over 320: PM

Iraq announced on Monday the arrest outside the country of the suspect behind a 2016 attack claimed by the Islamic State group that killed more than 320 in Baghdad.  Alzawbaee's arrest comes a week after Iraq said it captured IS's suspected finance chief, Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, also in an operation abroad.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Iran holds nationwide air force drill, latest armed exercise

Iran on Thursday kicked off an annual air force drill across the country, a week after holding another massive exercise in air defense, state TV reported.The report said bombers, jet fighters, and attack and surveillance drones will participate in the drill, using heavy weapons including laser-guided missiles.It said all Iranian military air bases will participate in the maneuver. Reportedly, Iran has 12 air bases. The report did not say how long the drill will last.It came a week after Iran held a two-day annual air defense drill in the country’s sprawling central desert, with both the army and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard taking part.Iran regularly holds such drills and says they assess the troops’ combat readiness and demonstrate the nation’s military capabilities.The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.The 2015 nuclear deal saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy