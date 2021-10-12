Blue Origin brings space exploration to Texas town
The small town of Van Horn, Texas was known for farming, ranching, and mining. Now the town is seeing a new booming business in its midst: space tourism. (Oct. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fd3c4a25597d49f2bfb1a09afe483556.www.bradfordera.com
Comments / 0