Rockport, TX

MORRISON

Rockport Pilot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward (“Eddie”) William Morrison passed peacefully on October 5, 2021, joining his beloved wife, Dolores (Venglar) Morrison, in eternal rest. Eddie was born February 3, 1939, to Hugh and Dorothy Morrison in Rockport, TX. Eddie had four siblings Bob, Jim, Marilyn, and Hugh (Bubba). Growing up, Eddie worked in the family business, Morrison Sports Center, known for outfitting fisherman and hunters, catching and selling fresh seafood, chartering fishing and duck hunting trips. While in high school, Eddie was a duck hunting guide for the family business and for private duck hunting clubs in the Rockport area.

