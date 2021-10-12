Mary Ann Vidia Skomer was called from this life and welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on September 30, 2021. Mary Ann passed away in San Angelo, TX, with her daughter Becky and beloved son-in-law Daniel by her side. She was born June 3, 1938 in Norristown, PA to Valentine Vidia and Clara Leed. Mary Ann was married for 57 years to the love of her life Louis Alvin Skomer, Sr., CPO US Navy. They were stationed in multiple places during their younger years before settling down in San Angelo, TX in 1972. Mary Ann worked for over 20 years serving and managing in school cafeterias for the San Angelo ISD Food Services Department. Retiring in 2000, Mary Ann and Louie, along with their cherished son, Donald, became permanent residents of Rockport, TX, where they led an active life with a multitude of very dear friends. Mary Ann filled her days with socializing, going to garage sales, beach combing, plant rescue, and gardening. She was a proud member of the South Rockport Neighbors and volunteered at Rockport’s Gulf Pointe Nursing Home, providing comfort and companionship for countless residents. Always up for a good time and gambling, she played poker with the best of them and would never turn down a game of Scrabble. She may have had a small stature, but with her vivacious attitude and zest for life, the impact she made was anything but small.