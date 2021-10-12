Viewpoints poem: Ancestry

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. I respect poetry that holds space for the fertile complexity of nonduality; for the conundrum of being both purusha (spirit) and prakriti (matter) interwoven. It’s so easy to split these aspects into a binary or make them opposites, but this poem holds space for wholeness. It encourages the sacred act of continuing to show up, courageously and imperfectly. It names that we can simultaneously be present for both heaviness and hope, for both struggle and spiritual joy. I especially love the lines: “We are all as small / As a single breath / But tied to the rest.” We may feel insignificant or isolated at times, but we are connected—to each other and to entire ecosystems, lineages across time and space. That single breath is breathing all beings. Individuality as we know it is an illusion. We are all the life of the world.

