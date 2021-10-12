Viewpoints poem: Ancestry

View more in
Books & Literature
Huntsville Item
The Eccentric Viewpoint: Fall in love!
“Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important and capture the good times. Develop the negatives and if things don’t work out, take another shot.” We have another shot to experience the transition of another fall season. Take the time and enjoy the yin and yang of autumn. Autumn...
Circleville Herald
Viewpoint: A family resemblance
When we first met him, I knew there was something different about this kind man. His name was Sutor Hoople. He and his brother Harry owned a small apple orchard close to the little southern Ohio town of Otway. My first memory of Sutor was when as a wee lad...
mxdwn.com
RIP: German Metal Singer Andrea Meyer of Nebelhexe Dies After Bow-and-Arrow Attack in Norway
On October 13, 52-year-old metal singer Andrea Meyer died in a bow-and-arrow attack in Kongsberg, Norway. Meyer was one of five people killed in the incident, which, according to Consequence, authorities believe to be an “act of terrorism.”. The German musician, actress and screenwriter was also known under the names...
‘Storage Wars’ Star Laura Dotson Wishes ‘Blessings’ on Her Fans With Incredible Sunrise Over the Mountains Pic
There’s nothing like being witness to a beautiful sunrise and “Storage Wars” star Laura Dotson made sure she caught it on Sunday. Laura Dotson and her husband, Dan Dotson, have been part of “Storage Wars” for a number of seasons. They have a home in the mountains, which not only...
deseret.com
Gabby Petito’s parents reveal how they really felt about Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito’s parents recently said that they thought Brian Laundrie would keep Gabby Petito safe for the rest of her life. Petito’s parents recently spoke on Australia’s “60 Minutes.” In an interview published Sunday, the family suggested they thought Brian Laundrie would keep Gabby Petito safe. “He just seemed like...
Wesleyan Argus
Poems of Our Climate: allecto, queen of the furies
Poems of our Climate is a weekly poetry column run by Oliver Egger ’23. Oliver Egger also runs the literary magazine group Route 9 that is currently accepting submissions for its poetry zine, The Lavender. If you would like to submit poetry to The Lavender go to tinyurl.com/wespoetry. Submissions end for the first issue on the 12th. If you are interested in having your poem featured in this column please email your work directly to oegger@wesleyan.edu.
ulmhawkeyeonline.com
Fall into the season with these thought-provoking poems
Unfortunately, there is little known about the author, Rose Milligan. She’s from Lancaster in Lancashire, England. “Dust If You Must” is her most famous work. The best thing about this poem is that it is short and sweet. It is about life and enjoying it to the fullest. I like...
Seacoast Online
Richard Perkins' Poem: The Hands of Time
( The “W” is for “Where?” Does the time go? )
Post-Bulletin
Poem: 'The Penguins Don’t Come'
Because the penguins don’t come. Sure would like to see some. And ones that knock their head. But the penguins don’t come. Sure would like to see some. Some say Minnesota is too cold. Too hot also I am told. Either way, the penguins don’t come. Sure would like to...
Poem of the week: Love and Death by Lord Byron
Aught with one loved save love and liberty. This arm would be thy bark, or breast thy bier. From thence if thou an early grave hadst found. The earthquake came, and rocked the quivering wall,. And men and nature reeled as if with wine. Whom did I seek around the...
goodmenproject.com
Grandpa’s Bedtime Poems
These are the words that would bury deep within my soul from an early age. It’s the first line of Robert Service’s poem, The Cremation of Sam McGee, and by the time I was ten years old, I would be reciting the poem by heart for anyone willing to listen.
The Review
Poem: Breathless Cycle
Rise up. Vulnerable on my skin. Condensed into a ball — tightness. until it’s used in later days. elevates my heart rate and makes it hard to breathe. Then once the storm passes, the cycle continues. The feelings roll back into each other. like a snowball, building and building. until...
missourireview.com
“Love Poem” Mathew Weitman
This week’s Poem of the Week is “Love Poem” by Mathew Weitman!. Mathew Weitman is a Brooklyn based poet and writer. His work appears or is forthcoming in The Evergreen Review, The Southwest Review, Bennington Review, and The Georgia Review, where he was the winner of the 2021 Loraine Williams Poetry Prize. He received his MFA from the New School, where he was a student poetry editor at LIT Magazine.
Literary Hub
“Poem with a Refrain from LeRoy Chatfield”
Last night after midnight, or would that be today? unable to sleep,. You feel less woe that we do not change when you watch. addiction. The screenwriter who cannot sell a screenplay. latches on to the rich ex-movie-goddess. dreaming of a comeback. He is doing it only until he. can...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Tuesday MBIP Vacation Poem
Okay, hardly anyone played along with the MBIP Mystery Meat game and that was a little disappointing, but what are you going to do?. The Mystery Meat contest was a bit of a dud! We only got four guesses over at facecrack. Scott Naslund had the correct answer, which was...
cbslocal.com
Source of Knowledge: A Newark Bookstore Honors African Ancestry
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – For co-owner Patrice McKinney, Source of Knowledge is more than a bookstore. “It’s an institution of learning. I get to meet my family every day, the customers, and the first thing I tell them is: ‘Welcome home,'” she said. Surrounded by incense, artwork, and conversation, visitors...
kiowacountypress.net
Home Country – Windy Wilson writes a poem
Alphonse Wilson here, jest celebratin' a nice day with poetry. Yessir. I thought I'd do some poetry today just to see if you're in the mood. Well, if you ain't in the mood, I guess you could go fix a cup of coffee or something and wait for me to finish, but that would hurt my feelin's exponential-like and you're not the kind of person to do that, are ya?
Victoria Advocate
Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.6:1-3; quote by Johann Sebastian Bach
In the year that king Uzziah died I saw also the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up, and his train filled the temple. Above it stood the seraphims: each one had six wings; with twain he covered his face, and with twain he covered his feet, and with twain he did fly.
Yoga Journal
This Poem Encourages You to Show Up—Courageously and Imperfectly
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. I respect poetry that holds space for the fertile complexity of nonduality; for the conundrum of being both purusha (spirit) and prakriti (matter) interwoven. It’s so easy to split these aspects into a binary or make them opposites, but this poem holds space for wholeness. It encourages the sacred act of continuing to show up, courageously and imperfectly. It names that we can simultaneously be present for both heaviness and hope, for both struggle and spiritual joy. I especially love the lines: “We are all as small / As a single breath / But tied to the rest.” We may feel insignificant or isolated at times, but we are connected—to each other and to entire ecosystems, lineages across time and space. That single breath is breathing all beings. Individuality as we know it is an illusion. We are all the life of the world.
The Review
Poem: Junior High — Lyrics By The Victims
I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances. So I swayed with the rhythm in their dances. swatting burnt leaves into their pyre. I pretended not to hear the glee they roared with glances. High horses knocked us down with prances. To not get prodded at: my...
