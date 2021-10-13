CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks star Derrick Rose pulls off dream proposal in Madison Square Garden

basketball-addict.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing an NBA star certainly has its perks. Derrick Rose used his pull the right way as the New York Knicks guard executed his proposal to perfection in Madison Square Garden. Check out the romantic scene below from Rose’s Instagram. The Knicks guard even put on his lyricist hat for his heartfelt dedication to his […] The post Knicks star Derrick Rose pulls off dream proposal in Madison Square Garden appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Knicks legend Charles Oakley makes bold prediction on Nets-Kyrie Irving saga

The Brooklyn Nets are seen by many as the favorites to win the title, but the latest Kyrie Irving drama has been hurting their championship shine before the season begins. However, New York Knicks icon Charles Oakley thinks he might not even matter. The legendary defender voiced out exactly that to TMZ as he shared his thoughts about Kyrie and the Nets.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Derrick Rose proposes to Alaina Anderson with ginormous diamond ring

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose proposed to Alaina Anderson, his 26-year-old girlfriend, inside Madison Square Garden. Of course, Alaina agreed to marry the three-time All-Star. On Tuesday night, Rose posted a photo of him dining with his girlfriend at center court. Naturally, Alaina was not expecting the proposal....
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
basketball-addict.com

Knicks ‘aggressive’ in pursuit of blockbuster trade

The New York Knicks made some noise in the offseason, but as team president Leon Rose noted, the wheeling and dealing is far from over. Speaking with reporters on Friday, Rose hinted about the team’s plan to pull off a blockbuster trade in the coming weeks and months. The team added Kemba Walker and Evan […] The post Knicks ‘aggressive’ in pursuit of blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Rose
New York Post

Derrick Rose ends Knicks’ point-guard battle before it even began

The Knicks’ starting point guard battle is over before it even started. Derrick Rose anointed newcomer Kemba Walker as the Knicks’ starting point guard during Monday’s media day. On Friday, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said nothing was “etched in stone,” but Rose has already conceded. The Knicks’ first formal practice...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Thunder Trade Gives Kevin Knox II A Fresh Start

The New York Knicks have done a great job of building depth on their roster in recent NBA seasons. Leon Rose has put a plan in place and has been able to execute it to perfection. Thus far, everything he has done has worked out. The Knicks made the playoffs...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kemba Walker gets honest on Knicks’ starting point guard situation with Derrick Rose

The souped-up New York Knicks will be even more of a legit contender in the Eastern Conference this season after their feel-good run the last time out. But with the new NBA season just a few weeks away, the question remains for the Knicks: Who will start at the point guard spot? Obviously, the team has two credible guys who can run the show in Derrick Rose and offseason addition Kemba Walker. While they have almost similar styles, they still offer different dynamics for coach Tim Thibodeau.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#The New York Knicks#Clutchpoints
ESPN

NBA preseason: Injury updates on Klay Thompson, Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard and more

With NBA opening night just over two weeks away, teams are starting to construct their rosters and determine which players will be healthy for the start of the regular season. Several top players were sidelined by injuries in 2020-21 -- Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson -- and are still working toward a return this season.
NBA
New York Post

Tom Thibodeau ‘really happy’ for engaged Derrick Rose

It’s hard to beat this as a location for a marriage proposal. Derrick Rose got engaged on Tuesday, popping the question at center court on the Garden floor to longtime girlfriend Alaina Anderson. They have two children together. “Not bad,” coach Tom Thibodeau said, referring to the spot of the...
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose trying to get Jericho Sims to break out of his shell

When Knicks rookie center Jericho Sims gave his first interview as a Knick in August during summer-league practices in Las Vegas, the Texas big man was short on words. A five-word answer was considered a Sims’ soliloquy. But while Sims gives short responses, he is long and active on the court — ever since summer league.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Posting and Toasting

Please sit Derrick Rose for Wednesday’s preseason game, Thibs

The Knicks received a bunch of good news on Monday. Julius Randle returned to practice following the birth of his son. Also, it sounds like two injured Knicks, Nerlens Noel and Derrick Rose, were not limited at practice. In case you missed it, Rose tweaked his ankle in the fourth...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy