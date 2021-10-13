Knicks star Derrick Rose pulls off dream proposal in Madison Square Garden

The souped-up New York Knicks will be even more of a legit contender in the Eastern Conference this season after their feel-good run the last time out. But with the new NBA season just a few weeks away, the question remains for the Knicks: Who will start at the point guard spot? Obviously, the team has two credible guys who can run the show in Derrick Rose and offseason addition Kemba Walker. While they have almost similar styles, they still offer different dynamics for coach Tim Thibodeau.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO