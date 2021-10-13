Sekou Doumbouya reacts to joining Lakers after trade from Nets
Former Detroit Pistons first round pick Sekou Doumbouya sure looks excited after the Los Angeles Lakers gave him a second chance to save his career. The Lakers signed Doumbouya to a two-way contract on Tuesday, and the young Frenchman couldn’t contain his excitement to be part of the storied Purple and Gold organization. He took […] The post Sekou Doumbouya reacts to joining Lakers after trade from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.www.basketball-addict.com
Comments / 0