NBA

Sekou Doumbouya reacts to joining Lakers after trade from Nets

basketball-addict.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Detroit Pistons first round pick Sekou Doumbouya sure looks excited after the Los Angeles Lakers gave him a second chance to save his career. The Lakers signed Doumbouya to a two-way contract on Tuesday, and the young Frenchman couldn’t contain his excitement to be part of the storied Purple and Gold organization. He took […] The post Sekou Doumbouya reacts to joining Lakers after trade from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.

Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Lakers news: Kobe Bryant’s major, unexpected role in Candace Parker’s title win with Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky clinched their first WNBA title in franchise history on Sunday following a huge Game 4 win over Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury. Two-time league MVP Candace Parker put forth an epic performance in one of the most important games of her life, and as it turns out, Los Angeles Lakers legend […] The post Lakers news: Kobe Bryant’s major, unexpected role in Candace Parker’s title win with Chicago Sky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Lakers' preseason game vs. Nets

After about four months without basketball, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the court for the first preseason game of the year against the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers and Nets went back and forth for three quarters. Los Angeles trailed 84-81 going into the fourth, but when both teams went deep with their reserves, Brooklyn’s squad had no issues against L.A.’s team, winning 123-97.
NBA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Reacts After Preseason Loss To Nets: "We're Way Behind."

With the new NBA season right around the corner, all eyes are looking to L.A., where the new-look Lakers face heightened expectations. Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and many other big-name talents have come together to form one of the most powerful rosters in the entire NBA. But if...
NBA
FanSided

Anthony Davis’ comments after loss to Nets show BK is already ahead of Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets made their return to the court with a resounding victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and Anthony Davis took notice. In a game that was close until the fourth quarter, it was a 39-point outburst in the final frame that helped the Nets come away with a 123-97 victory to officially tip off their tuneup games.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA fans react after Russell Westbrook scored only two points in Lakers debut

Russell Westbrook made his pre-season debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, sharing touches with LeBron James for the first time with the purple and gold. The point guard didn't have the best night, posting poor names that immediately set the alarms for the Lakers Nation. Brodie barely...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Sekou Doumboya, LA 'Progressing Toward' 2-Way Contract

It appears free-agent forward Sekou Doumbouya is close to finding a new home after recently being waived by the Houston Rockets. Doumbouya, the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and the Los Angeles Lakers are "progressing toward a two-way deal," according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Latest on Talen Horton-Tucker Injury, Sekou Doumbouya, More

It's been an ugly preseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, who dropped to 0-5 after losing to the Golden State Warriors 111-99 on Tuesday evening. L.A. has lost by an average of 17.2 points per game this preseason, but the big three of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James hadn't all played together until Tuesday. Those three kept the Lakers in the game until the fourth quarter, which saw the Warriors lead 85-84 going into the final 12 minutes.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Westbrook Reacts To His First Game With The Lakers

Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the league, however, there are some obvious holes in his game that have come back to bite him on occasion. That is exactly what happened on Friday night as Russ played his very first preseason game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans were excited to see him in action, although after giving up six turnovers in the first quarter, there were many Lakers supporters who felt like Westbrook wasn't putting his best foot forward.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Lakers star LeBron James’ honest admission after Warriors loss, 0-5 preseason standing

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fifth straight loss of the preseason on Tuesday following a 111-99 defeat at the hands of a Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors. It was the first time LA’s new Big 3 played together on the court, but that did not matter much as the Warriors still escaped with a […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ honest admission after Warriors loss, 0-5 preseason standing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

WATCH: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo link up for buzzer-beating Shaqtin moment

Los Angeles Lakers’ frontcourt duo of Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo is off to a not-so-flying start as the two end up with a massive blooper on Thursday. After moving from team to team, these two elite guards have somehow found their paths now crossing in Hollywood and it appears that they might have to […] The post WATCH: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo link up for buzzer-beating Shaqtin moment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony Reacts To The Lakers’ Winless Preseason

Things have not been pretty for the Los Angeles Lakers this preseason. The club is winless in five games, losing by an average of 17.2 points per game. They have one more chance to get a ‘W’ on the board before the regular season rolls around next week. The Lakers are on the road at the Sacramento Kings tonight.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook speak out after disappointing debut vs Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers’ new ‘Big 3’ of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook was off to a rough start against the Golden State Warriors. Though LA’s 111-99 loss against Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors marked the 2020 champs’ fifth-straight preseason loss, James and the rest of his guys […] The post Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook speak out after disappointing debut vs Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Lakers news: Rajon Rondo’s surprising revelation about relationship with Russell Westbrook

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are two of the most intense individuals in the NBA right now. As such, some folks had questions about how these two would co-exist on the same team now that they’re both with the Los Angeles Lakers. As it turns out, however, they now appear to have formed quite a […] The post Lakers news: Rajon Rondo’s surprising revelation about relationship with Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA

