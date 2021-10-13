Sekou Doumbouya reacts to joining Lakers after trade from Nets

Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the league, however, there are some obvious holes in his game that have come back to bite him on occasion. That is exactly what happened on Friday night as Russ played his very first preseason game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans were excited to see him in action, although after giving up six turnovers in the first quarter, there were many Lakers supporters who felt like Westbrook wasn't putting his best foot forward.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO