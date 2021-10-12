CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lloyd Omdahl: Many citizens should be impeached

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf something is wrong with the government, the people must share the blame. Their erratic response to public issues reflects their lack of ability to support wise government policies.

mediaite.com

‘Just Wipe Them Out’: Newsmax Host Says US Should Eliminate Four Entire Government Agencies

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield suggested on Thursday that the United States default on its debt and eliminate four U.S. government agencies. “You see, failure to raise the debt ceiling is actually about defaulting on future obligations, not the current ones. It means you can’t buy anything else. You can’t spend more. So goodbye, radical infrastructure bill. Goodbye Biden spending free-for-all,” he said during his show Stinchfield. “The admission that the default threat is fake news is even buried in the White House’s own website. I found this today on it: ‘Once the debt limit is hit the federal government cannot increase the amount of outstanding debt. Therefore it can only draw from any cash on hand and spend its incoming revenues.’”
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Herschel Walker: Not The Right Message For President Trump To Say Republicans Will Not Vote In ’22 Or ’24 If We Don’t Solve Election Fraud

Herschel Walker, former NFL great and Republican candidate for Georgia Senate tells Brian Kilmeade voters want law and order in America. Walker discussed how he learned from listening sessions with Georgia residents their concern for a strong border because of the high amount of drugs that cross the border come through Atlanta. When asked about President Trump saying Republicans will not vote in 2022 or 2024 if we don’t solve election fraud of 2020, Walker responded, that is not the right message. Walker says everyone has to get out and vote and we can’t look at the past. Walker is honored President Trump has endorsed him because he knows he is the right man for the job. Walker added, President Trump knows he is going to do it his way.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Lloyd Omdahl
Fox News

New York Times board member calls on Kyrsten Sinema to leave Democratic Party, become independent

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle last week called for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to leave the Democratic Party and become an independent. In a Friday op-ed, Cottle cited the moderate Democrat's split with others in her party on major issues related to President Biden's Build Back Better agenda as a reason she should consider leaving and suggested her departure could wind up "being positive for all involved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Politics
MSNBC

Trump’s pretend presidency is losing power — and he knows it

Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit against Congress and the National Archives over turning over documents related to his actions and communications surrounding the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The suit reads like a tantrum from a man just now realizing he’s no longer in control of...
POTUS
Washington Post

A red state Democrat tries to talk sense to Joe Manchin

As Sen. Joe Manchin III seeks to shrink one of our most promising anti-poverty policies — the expanded child tax credit — it’s widely accepted that he just has to do these things to ensure his political survival. After all, in his deep red state of West Virginia, Democrats like him must achieve distance from Washington liberals in any way possible, right?
CONGRESS & COURTS
INFORUM

Letter: Omdahl contradicts himself in recent column about abortion

Lloyd Omdahl’s recent column on abortion contains several errors that warrant a response. First, Omdahl makes the ridiculously absurd assertion that “over 90% of the anti-abortion folks are not in life situations where they could be impregnated in rape or incest.” Depending on how the question is asked, about half of Americans consider themselves “pro-choice” or “pro-life,” but only 25% think abortion should be legal in all circumstances. According to Omdahl’s logic, that means that 75% of the population consists of males over 44 years of age. In case that blunder is not enough, a little research would have shown that women and men oppose abortion by almost equal percentages across all age groups.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Trump can’t hide behind executive privilege anymore. But he’s still trying.

Teri Kanefield is an author and a graduate of the University of California Berkeley School of Law. For 12 years, she maintained an appellate law practice in California. On Aug. 24, the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a request for documents, including presidential documents housed at the National Archives. President Biden declined to assert executive privilege and authorized the Archives to release the records to Congress. The Presidential Records Act of 1978 (PRA) as modified in 2014 gives the sitting president final authority over whether to assert executive privilege over presidential documents. A former president can be heard, but under the PRA, the sitting president decides.
POTUS
INFORUM

Omdahl: Political realities stall Biden agenda

Has President Biden bit off more than our policymaking system can chew?. The demographic melting pot that elected him is getting restless as the gap between the “progressives” and the conservatives becomes apparent to all policy wonks. For Democrats, it looks like a bridge too far. According to the Washington...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

