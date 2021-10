Photo: Top Scorer Paul Iwancio | We decided to repeat this article as we’ve had so many inquiries – let alone to mention we accidently listed the wrong website for Christopher Ryan! | We know you’re just dying to know the outcome of COMBO’s 8th Annual Songwriting Contest. Our judges all agreed on the top two – who were separated by only tenth’s of a point! The top scoring song was “Who Took the Donuts Away” by Paul Iwancio and Greg Trafidlo. Yeah, we know. You’re thinking, “WT…H…”? But believe us, this song is GREAT! At first we thought, “Who in the world would buy this song?” But then ideas just started pouring through the judges’ heads by the bunches! [The people at the Durango Songwriters Expo loved it, too!]

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO