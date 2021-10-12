CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police offer £20k reward after man killed in brutal homophobic attack in cemetery

meaws.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives investigating the homophobic murder of a man in an east London cemetery are offering £20,000 for any information which could lead to the identification and conviction of his killer.Ranjith Kankanamalage, known as ‘Roy’, was violently attacked and killed in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, near Mile End tube station on Monday, 16 August.Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating the 50-year-old's murder, which has been categorised as a homophobic hate crime.A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was “blunt force trauma to the head”.In August, a 36-year-old man was arrested in connection to the investigation into Ranjith’s murder, but he was later released on police bail.Detectives have been able to.

meaws.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

£20,000 reward offered in suspected homophobic murder inquiry

Ranjith Kankanamalage was found dead in a Tower Hamlets cemetery park in August. Police are offering a £20,000 reward for information as they continue to investigate a suspected homophobic murder in a historic east London cemetery. Ranjith “Roy” Kankanamalage, 50, was found at about 6.30am on August 16 in Tower...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#After Man#East London Cemetery#Hate Crime#Uk
Western Iowa Today

Reward offered for information in Iowa killing

TRAER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Tama County say a $17,000 reward is now being offered to help solve a deadly shooting in June. KCCI-TV reports that the killing of 42-year-old Ryan Cooper remains unsolved. He was found shot to death inside his home in the small town of Traer. An autopsy determined the death was caused by violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tama County Sheriff’s Office.
IOWA STATE
newschain

Danish man held after five killed in bow-and-arrow attack in Norway

A 37-year-old Danish man is in custody in Norway suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack in a small town that killed five people and wounded two others, police said. The man, who was not further identified, has confessed to the attack in Kongsberg, south west of the capital Oslo, prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Matthiassen said, adding that he was questioned overnight.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Recorder

Police: Athol man arrested after attacking girlfriend with ax

ATHOL – An Athol man is reportedly facing charges after allegedly using an ax to attack his girlfriend and barricading himself with two handguns inside the home on Tuesday. Jerry Lee Hamel, 54, was booked at the Athol Police Station and will reportedly face charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder.
ATHOL, MA
abc7amarillo.com

Clovis police investigating after man killed in shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Authorities in Clovis are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Sunday morning. According to the Clovis Police Department, at about 10:40 a.m., officers were called to 125 El Camino for a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The Police Department, as well as Clovis...
CLOVIS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
kyma.com

Man jailed on other charges after attack kills deputy

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — A man who was the subject of a manhunt in the fatal beating of a Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy has been released from a hospital and booked into jail on charges stemming from earlier incidents. Clinton Hurley was booked into the Pinal County jail and appeared...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
International Business Times

Man Allegedly Brutally Attacks, Hurls Homophobic Slurs At Man Before Kicking Dog Repeatedly

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly brutally attacking two victims and a police dog in Palo Alto, California, earlier this month, police said. The suspect, identified as Alexander Joseph Furrier of Palo Alto, was charged with felony battery, felony hate crime, felony assault on a police dog and resisting arrest for the Oct. 10 attacks, KPIX 5 reported.
PALO ALTO, CA
fox5atlanta.com

Reward offered for woman wanted for Douglasville man death

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police said a $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the woman investigators believe killed 31-year-old Jarmichael Brown. Kaiysa Robinson, 39, shot Brown inside a Millwood Park apartment on June 12 during a domestic dispute, the Douglasville Police Department said....
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police search for attackers who hospitalized man in brutal beating

The victim's family of a brutal South Bay beating says the man was targeted after getting into a minor fender bender hit-and-run collision. The victim, who is a husband and father, is hospitalized and unable to speak. Family members say the hit-and-run driver may have called another vehicle to help when the victim followed her for insurance information. Two men then ambushed the victim.
SAN JOSE, CA
Kansas City Star

Man killed after being shot at Quiktrip in Riverside, according to police

A person of interest is being questioned after a man was killed on Saturday afternoon in Riverside. Officers with the Riverside Police Department responded to reports that a person had been shot at a QuikTrip gas station located at 4600 NW Gateway Ave, according to a Facebook post from the Riverside Municipal Government. When officers arrived, they found a victim who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound near a vehicle parked next to the gas pumps.
RIVERSIDE, MO
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito Crime Scene: Hiking Shoes Found Near Victim, Body was NOT Buried [Report]

A day after a Wyoming coroner announced that 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor opened up about the crime scene and what it shows. Helicopters with KSL-TV flew above the area where searchers found Petito’s body on September 19 and reportedly spotted a pair of hiker’s boots beside her unburied body. A reporter with the outlet said Gabby’s body may have possibly been covered with a blanket.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy