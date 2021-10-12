Police offer £20k reward after man killed in brutal homophobic attack in cemetery

Detectives investigating the homophobic murder of a man in an east London cemetery are offering £20,000 for any information which could lead to the identification and conviction of his killer.Ranjith Kankanamalage, known as ‘Roy’, was violently attacked and killed in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, near Mile End tube station on Monday, 16 August.Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating the 50-year-old's murder, which has been categorised as a homophobic hate crime.A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was “blunt force trauma to the head”.In August, a 36-year-old man was arrested in connection to the investigation into Ranjith’s murder, but he was later released on police bail.Detectives have been able to.