Record UA enrollment leads to campus housing squeeze, pressure on transit system

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UofA’s record-breaking enrollment for fall 2021 has necessitated the rehousing of some students, strained the under-staffed transit system and caused campus crowding. On the 11th day of the fall 2021 semester, 29,068 students were enrolled at the university, according to the Office of Institutional Research. There were approximately 6,064 degree-seeking students enrolled as freshmen. About 1,400 more freshmen and 1,500 more students total are enrolled this fall than in the 2019 or 2020 fall semesters.

