CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sony Electronics Unveils Shallow Depth of Field System Camera with Super 35mm 4K CMOS Global Shutter Image Sensor

By Brian Hallett
provideocoalition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony today announced the HDC-F5500 system camera, the latest entry in Sony’s HDC camera series, which boasts a highly sensitive Super 35mm, 4K CMOS global shutter image sensor that enables shallow depth of field. The new multi-format addition builds on the success and benefits of the industry-standard HDC lineup and serves as a powerful tool for those in need of creative expression with a cinematic look, in a system camera form factor and workflow.

www.provideocoalition.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Everyone is Buying Up These $99 Samsung Earbuds

Samsung is offering a number of deals on Amazon right now which gives you the chance to score some deep discounts across many of the company’s most popular gadgets. Among the best Samsung deals: $50 off its Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch and it’s popular fast wireless charging stand for just $29. This sale also brings the best-selling Galaxy Buds Plus down to their lowest price ever. Regularly $149+, the new discount brings Samsung’s true wireless earbuds down to just $99 – a $50 discount. Multiple colors are available as part of the deal. Amazon Buy: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $99.99 The totally wireless earbuds were...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

This 48MP 4K Camera Costs $110 and is NOT for Pro Photographers

If you’re in the market for a new digital camera, make sure you do your research, and it’s generally recommended that you go with a reputable brand. There are cameras out there that look absolutely fantastic on paper but are almost certainly not what you’re looking for. Case in point:...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Image Sensor#Field System#K Cmos#Pro Division#Hlg
alphauniverse.com

Camera Setup Tips For Stacked Star Trail Images

Stan Moniz (@stanmoniz) of the Alpha Collective likes to venture out in the dark with his camera to capture beautiful star trail images. He says there are two ways to do star trails. “The first and easiest way is to do it in one shot, one exposure, and for that you need a shutter release cable. Those trails will be solid lines without gaps,” he says. “The other way is to create it by stacking a bunch of images, where you will get those stunning trails with gaps between the lines.” In this article, we connect with Moniz to learn more about his camera setup tips for creating a stacked star trail image. Moniz shoots with Sony Alpha cameras and lenses and he details how to get everything set to shoot consecutive exposures to stack for single star trail images as well as motion star trails.
TECHNOLOGY
Photonics.com

Industrial CMOS Sensors

The Topaz series of industrial CMOS sensors from Teledyne e2v feature 2- and 1.5-MP resolutions. The 1920 × 1080- and 1920 × 800-pixel format sensors use low noise, global shutter pixel technology to enable compact mobile designs for many applications. Housed in a 4.45-mm wide chip scale package, the Topaz sensors have an optical array center that matches the mechanical center of the package, allowing for a slim camera design. Their 1/3-in. optical format is made possible due to the small 2.5-µm global shutter pixel that employs in-pixel correlated double sampling and advanced dual light-guides.
CELL PHONES
electronicproducts.com

8.3-MP CMOS image sensor operates in challenging lighting conditions

Onsemi has released a new 1/1.7 inch, 8.3-megapixel (MP) CMOS image sensor with a rolling shutter and embedded high dynamic range (eHDR) technology. Consuming very low power and operating in challenging lighting conditions, the AR0821CS can be used in a range of commercial, consumer, and industrial applications. These include scanners/readers, machine vision cameras, high-end drones, dashboard cameras, and smart building surveillance/security systems.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Grab One of Sony’s Most Popular Cameras at a Great Price!

You’ve still got time to act and get a new Sony! We found a bunch of great Sony Deals on various cameras and lenses. Want to go full-frame? This might really be the time to make it happen. Take a look at all these Sony camera deals we found on brand new gear. Don’t need the latest camera model? That’s fine. There’s a lot of ways that Sony can give you exactly what you need. Also, be sure to check out our Sony FE lens guide if you’re interested in more lenses. There are over 79 lens reviews hosted there.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
tvtechnology.com

JVC Launches 4K PTZ Remote Cameras With NDI|HX

WAYNE, NJ,—JVC Professional Video has announced that its new 4K KY-PZ400NW/NB PTZ cameras, the newest addition to its Connected Cam line of cameras, are now available. The HD versions of the PTZs, the KY-PZ200NW/NB and the more economical HD KY-PZ200W/B, will begin shipping in November, the company said. The cameras...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

OPPO Reno7 to feature 50MP Sony IMX766 camera sensor: Leaker

At the end of September, details about OPPO Reno7 series emerged from a reliable source. A few days later, the same source has shed some details on the devices’ camera system. Let’s take a look at what the tipster has to say. Digital Chat Station was the leaker who shared...
CELL PHONES
digitalcameraworld.com

Sony A7 III is just £1,499 in this amazing mirrorless camera cashback deal

It's a good few weeks to go until the Black Friday camera deals, but this discount on one of the best-selling cameras around is hard to ignore. The Sony A7 III is a great mirrorless camera from a great family of mirrorless cameras. This full-frame model is the third generation A7 - and this is a particularly good deal as it gets Sony's built-in image stabilization, as well as the large sensor. It has quite rightly become one of the favourite choices of enthusiast photographers and pros alike.
TECHNOLOGY
Photofocus

News flash: Camera sensors do not determine your skill level

As we all know, there’s a ton of misinformation and fake news out in the wild. One of the biggest pieces of drivel I see are articles that state that you can’t be a professional or advanced photographer unless you use full-frame camera sensors. I recently read an article on...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Look at the Versatile Sony ZV-E10 Mirrorless Camera

Sony's ZV-E10 is an affordable and versatile camera aimed squarely at content creators and meant to produce quality photos and videos in an efficient and easy manner. This excellent video review takes a look at the camera and how it performs in real-world usage. Coming to you from Leigh The...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Bold Xperia 1 IV rumor claims quad 48 MP camera system is coming for Sony's future flagship

An alleged leak in regard to the future Sony Xperia 1 IV phone has turned up on the Chinese social media site Weibo. As reported by Japanese media site Sumaho Digest, the original poster has seemingly detailed the camera equipment for the Mark 4 variant of the Xperia 1, which could be released at some point in 2022. There have already been some supposed leaks concerning the Xperia 1 IV’s camera equipment, but nothing quite this detailed…or surprising when you consider the difference between it and the camera system of this year’s Xperia 1 III.
CELL PHONES
TheDailyBeast

This Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Is at Its Best Price Ever

TVs can be such a personal choice. The size, the brand, the capabilities — all of these can really define how you like to watch TV. Finding the best one for your viewing preferences can be a journey, but if there was ever a TV that had all in one package, it's this Sony BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. What's even better is it's down to the best price it's ever been (under $3,000) during Amazon's Epic Daily Deals.
TV SHOWS
provideocoalition.com

NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR, a compact high-power zoom lens

Able to effectively reduced shifting of focus when zooming in/out and shifting of angle of view when adjusting focus, the new NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is a good solution for video capture. First revealed in June 2021, when Nikon announced its development the NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3...
RETAIL
provideocoalition.com

Taking The New Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | C For A Spin

Sigma allowed me to take the new Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | C for a bit of a spin. I had just enough time to review the surprisingly small zoom lens on a Sony FX9. I found the lens to be of great quality and loved the small portable size and weight.
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

Director Joe Wright shoots with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Aimed at inspiring budding creators to bring their own stories to life, Filmed #withGalaxy is a new content series featuring films from the world’s best directors, starting with filmmaker Joe Wright. Provideo Coalition wrote, back in January, that videographers were going to love the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as, for...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy