Sony Electronics Unveils Shallow Depth of Field System Camera with Super 35mm 4K CMOS Global Shutter Image Sensor

Stan Moniz (@stanmoniz) of the Alpha Collective likes to venture out in the dark with his camera to capture beautiful star trail images. He says there are two ways to do star trails. “The first and easiest way is to do it in one shot, one exposure, and for that you need a shutter release cable. Those trails will be solid lines without gaps,” he says. “The other way is to create it by stacking a bunch of images, where you will get those stunning trails with gaps between the lines.” In this article, we connect with Moniz to learn more about his camera setup tips for creating a stacked star trail image. Moniz shoots with Sony Alpha cameras and lenses and he details how to get everything set to shoot consecutive exposures to stack for single star trail images as well as motion star trails.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO