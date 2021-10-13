Sony Electronics Unveils Shallow Depth of Field System Camera with Super 35mm 4K CMOS Global Shutter Image Sensor
Sony today announced the HDC-F5500 system camera, the latest entry in Sony’s HDC camera series, which boasts a highly sensitive Super 35mm, 4K CMOS global shutter image sensor that enables shallow depth of field. The new multi-format addition builds on the success and benefits of the industry-standard HDC lineup and serves as a powerful tool for those in need of creative expression with a cinematic look, in a system camera form factor and workflow.www.provideocoalition.com
