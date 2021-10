Does Loudoun County seriously not know what is happening on its own school campuses? Or does it just not care?. During a June 22 school board meeting, Superintendent Scott Ziegler claimed he did not have any knowledge of “any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms” when confronted about the school’s transgender bathroom policy. However, it was recently reported that at least two sexual assaults occurred within Loudoun County’s schools over the past year, and both were allegedly committed by the same “gender fluid” male student.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO