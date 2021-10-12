In plant stress response, one protein lures, binds its own killer
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Like the plot of a mystery novel, research has found a twist in the way plants cannibalize their own cells to survive under stress. In response to drought, cold, lack of sunlight and other stress, cellular proteins interact in different ways to help a plant survive. A primary protective act is the destruction and recycling of some of the plant's own cellular materials into what is needed for others.
