In plant stress response, one protein lures, binds its own killer

As the world is contemplating ways to make its food production systems more efficient, productive, sustainable, and environmentally friendly, biotechnology is probably our best tool. I won’t argue it’s our only tool – there are many aspects of agriculture and they should all be leveraged to achieve our goals. I simply don’t think that we should take any tools off the table because of misguided philosophy, or worse, marketing narratives. The most pernicious such philosophy is the appeal to nature fallacy, where some arbitrary and vague sense of what is “natural” is used to argue (without or even against the evidence) that some options are better than others. We don’t really have this luxury anymore. We need to follow the science.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 8 DAYS AGO