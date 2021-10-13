CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Why vaccinate?

By Easheta Shah
Michigan Daily
Cover picture for the articleAccording to the regularly updated University of Michigan COVID-19 Data, 96% of students and 88% of the employees at the University have been fully vaccinated. These seem like pretty solid numbers, and they are, considering the University’s arguably inadequate COVID-19 health guidelines like the no mask mandate at football games and the decision to end COVID-19 classroom notifications. However, if we were to examine the vaccination rates across all of Washtenaw County, only 65.3% of residents are fully vaccinated. At the state level, only 58.7% of the population is fully vaccinated. Across the country, as of now, only 57% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. For reference, that’s roughly 70 million people in the United States still unvaccinated, giving plenty of opportunity for the COVID-19 virus and its deadly variants to infect and transmit throughout the population.

