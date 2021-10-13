Overcoming contempt for the California roll

According to DoorDash’s metrics, the California roll is the most popular sushi roll in America, a fact that is very unsurprising despite the existence and widespread availability of much better options. Even though I usually enjoy imitation crab, avocado and cucumber, something about the California roll always unsettled me. I was a picky eater as a child, and just thinking about the texture of avocado and rice together caused me to clench my jaw in disgust. But beyond just the taste, in my naive youth, I associated avocado with American cuisine and rice with Asia, and I thought mixing them was sacrilegious. I used to just write it off as white people altering cultural recipes for their exotic novelty but still being too weak for raw fish. I scoffed at its inauthenticity, treating the California roll as nothing more than harmlessly ridiculous because I wasn’t mature enough to understand this cultural colonization as a serious attack on Japanese cuisine.