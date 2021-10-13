CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

In conversation with New York collective MICHELLE

By Nora Lewis
Michigan Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a uniquely trying year and a half for young artists, whether they’re just breaking into the industry or navigating a growing audience without in-person performances and interactions. Ahead of their show in Detroit, I sat down on Zoom with rising New York collective MICHELLE to discuss how the group has maintained musical inspiration during the pandemic, their experiences touring with British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks and their plans for the future.

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Berlin Charter Township, MI
City
Detroit, MI
State
New York State
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Boston Township, MI
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Berlin, NY
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Heatwave
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, has tested positive for COVID-19, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated. "Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy