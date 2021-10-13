CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘One of Us Is Lying’ adds a deadly twist to the stereotypical teenage drama

By Molly Hirsch
Michigan Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jock, the nerd, the bad boy, the queen bee and the outcast: five very different students find themselves in one life-altering detention. Bronwyn Rojas (Marianly Tejada, “The Purge”) is top of her class, Nate Macauley (Cooper Van Grootel, “Go Karts”) is on a first-name basis with his probation officer, Addy Prentiss (Annalisa Cochrane, “Cobra Kai”) is codependent on her boyfriend and Cooper Clay (Chibuikem Uche, “The Tomorrow War”) is on track to play professional baseball.

