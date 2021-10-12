IRIS: Support, sport and the magic of play

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Results from the week of October 4. 10/8 vs. Casady School* • 50-7 W at Apogee Stadium at University of North Texas. The man at the top of the mountain didn’t fall there. The Dragons continued their climb to the mountain top last night as they stormed the Cyclones 50-7. The weather was perfect and the venue serene as the Dragon traveled to Apogee Stadium, home of the North Texas Eagles for this SPC showdown. The Dragons came out fast and kept the peddle down, going into half-time up 36-0. Junior QB Vaughn McKeever threw for three touchdowns, on 19 of 30 passing, spreading the ball around to six different receivers. Senior RB Jaxson Pierce was back to his old habits rushing for 128 yards, averaging 9.1 a carry with three touchdowns. The Dragon defense was perfect on the night, as the only Cyclone score came off a fumble recovery return on the other side of the ball. Senior DE Gamble Reed lead the way running through the Casady line all night, disrupting plays and making tackles. He had help from junior LB Alex Rovirosa and senior LB Blake Pitts who were also around the ball all night; also great was senior CB Will Young who had two interceptions, one of which he took for six. The Dragons continue their road warrior ways next week as they travel to play the Hornets of Greenhill. –by Coach Daniel Lewis.

11 DAYS AGO