IRIS: Support, sport and the magic of play

Today I’ve been thinking about, and maybe wondering a little, what the attraction of sports is, whether you’re a player, the parent of a player, the fan of a team, a cheerleader or the devotee of a big-money professional sport that you can watch on television or buy a ticket to, live and on-site.
School is starting back up and my child is already asking about sports. Now that the 2021-2022 school session has started, many children are anxious to get back into school life, including school sports. But are sports for kids really safe? And at what age, which sport? This article seeks to give parents some information that will help them make a decision in their child’s favor.
Bowie High School’s Production Class would like to invite the community to their class performance of “Magic in the Mountain: An Appalachian Tragedy.”. The short one-act play will be performed at 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the high school cafeteria. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. This show is free and runs about 50 minutes.
After an unparalleled year of living through a costly pandemic, Al Martin reflects on how difficult that time period has been for sports coverage and shares his gratitude to finally be present for the full athletic experience. "For me, you must build rapport when covering the local sports scene (especially...
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA-KECY-TV ) - It's another installment of top plays of the week featuring big guys throwing and running with the football. Long touchdown passes and a volleyball spike right into your screen.
Check out our interview with Tom Soria, director of the recreational sports programs, about club and intramural sports and the newly launched esports program. The University offers both club and intramural sports. What is the difference between the two?. Intramural sports focus on sporting events held on campus between students,...
The Whitehall High School Volleyball team is hosting a "Halloween Movie Night" fundraiser later this week at the Star Theatre. All ages are welcome on Saturday, October 16 at 2 p.m. for a special screening of "Hocus Pocus." This Disney Halloween favorite has become a cult classic with Halloween fans...
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the Alro Metals Outlet High School Play of the Week!. For this one we go back to East Lansing High School. Saturday afternoon, the rain delayed game with Holt. It came down to the final play. Holt was leading 26-21 with the ball on...
College students and their families see marching bands performing at football games, parades and so on. It requires a lot of coordination and strength to play music while also making sure you’re in step and look good. Some bands compete and some don’t, but athletic college marching bands, in general, should be held in the same regard as other athletic teams are.
The Temple High School Auditorium will be radiating with magic at 8 p.m. on Thursday, when students take the stage for “Blithe Spirit — a Ghostly Comedy” by English playwright Noël Coward. During the play, a novelist’s life is quickly turned into shambles when a psychic accidentally summons the spirit...
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Results from the week of October 4. 10/8 vs. Casady School* • 50-7 W at Apogee Stadium at University of North Texas. The man at the top of the mountain didn’t fall there. The Dragons continued their climb to the mountain top last night as they stormed the Cyclones 50-7. The weather was perfect and the venue serene as the Dragon traveled to Apogee Stadium, home of the North Texas Eagles for this SPC showdown. The Dragons came out fast and kept the peddle down, going into half-time up 36-0. Junior QB Vaughn McKeever threw for three touchdowns, on 19 of 30 passing, spreading the ball around to six different receivers. Senior RB Jaxson Pierce was back to his old habits rushing for 128 yards, averaging 9.1 a carry with three touchdowns. The Dragon defense was perfect on the night, as the only Cyclone score came off a fumble recovery return on the other side of the ball. Senior DE Gamble Reed lead the way running through the Casady line all night, disrupting plays and making tackles. He had help from junior LB Alex Rovirosa and senior LB Blake Pitts who were also around the ball all night; also great was senior CB Will Young who had two interceptions, one of which he took for six. The Dragons continue their road warrior ways next week as they travel to play the Hornets of Greenhill. –by Coach Daniel Lewis.
JR smith is a meme god, from his epic flounder in the NBA Finals to his tight eyed photo (iykyk). He just secured his second NBA championship with the Lakers and now he’s competing against college kids as a walk-on golfer. Smith is attending a Historically Black College or University...
Strengthening the mind and body go hand-in-hand with sports. Here's who can help teams and individuals manage both. For most athletes, being in the spotlight comes with an immense amount of pressure. Whether it’s overcoming an injury, game-day anxieties, or the overwhelming fear of failure, athletes sometimes feel like the weight of the world is on their shoulders.
Why sporting events must delay play due to lightning. Extremely rare catfish caught and released into the Mississippi River. Tenants speak out after property manager asks them to open homes for tailgaters to use bathrooms. Colin Powell legacy: Former assistant secretary interview. Parents plan protest against vaccine mandate for kids.
Mental health has steadily moved to the forefront of the national conversation during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the sports world after athletes such as Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles withdrew from events, citing their mental health. Playing sports has a range of physical and emotional benefits, but they may...
The fifth annual Chicago Sports Summit, hosted by the Chicago Sports Summit Foundation, took place Tuesday night. The hour and a half event featured highly recognized experts discussing a variety of topics regarding the rise of online sports media, the NFL’s handling of COVID and its protocols, and the new avenue of endorsements based on the recent NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) rules for college athletes in sports.
Athletics run in the family at the Mitchell household, as mom and son are scoring points at the same college. Brandi Mitchell, 45, has made a splash as the co-captain of the soccer team and her son, Maverick Mitchell, 18, as part of the water polo squad at San Diego Miramar College.
On the first day of Orlando Magic practice, players began talking about the bell. Media members, inside the AdventHealth Practice Facility for the first time in more than a year, noticed the bright blue bell positioned near the training room on the far side of the court. Throughout interviews in...
Members of a local Irish sports club and elected officials cut the ribbon Saturday to mark the opening of a newly developed playing field in College Point. Frank Golden Park, located between 138th Street and 132nd Street, has undergone a major overhaul with a large section of the 11.42-acre site transformed into a dedicated Irish sports field by the Parks Dept.
The NBA at 75: There has been a major commitment by NBA players to spark change in recent years. The league has a fan base that stretches to each corner of the globe and a reputation of being a leader when it comes to social issues. (Oct. 19) Subscribe for...
Comments / 0