‘Venom’ sequel is a fun, but mediocre start to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe
To the everyday viewer, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” looks like just another superhero film. It’s the second installment of the Venom film series and centers around Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy, “Mad Max: Fury Road”), an investigative journalist who hosts a parasitic alien symbiote named Venom. Eddie gains powers as a result of hosting Venom, and together they become an anti-hero. This film follows their endeavor to defeat Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson, “The Hunger Games”), a serial killer who obtains a stronger symbiote named Carnage. While the plot remains rather unremarkable within the world of superheroes, the film itself is notable as the launching pad for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe — the compromise that Marvel and Sony achieved following their dispute over Spider-Man in August 2019.www.michigandaily.com
Comments / 0