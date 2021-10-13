CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Venom’ sequel is a fun, but mediocre start to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

By Pauline Kim
Michigan Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the everyday viewer, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” looks like just another superhero film. It’s the second installment of the Venom film series and centers around Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy, “Mad Max: Fury Road”), an investigative journalist who hosts a parasitic alien symbiote named Venom. Eddie gains powers as a result of hosting Venom, and together they become an anti-hero. This film follows their endeavor to defeat Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson, “The Hunger Games”), a serial killer who obtains a stronger symbiote named Carnage. While the plot remains rather unremarkable within the world of superheroes, the film itself is notable as the launching pad for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe — the compromise that Marvel and Sony achieved following their dispute over Spider-Man in August 2019.

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

How Strong Is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Bitten by a radioactive spider, New York teenager Peter Parker goes from Midtown High School bookworm to your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Since his Marvel comics debut in 1962, Spider-Man has grown to become the most popular superhero in the world. Let’s take a closer look at exactly how strong the Avenger is.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Tom Hardy
MovieWeb

Spider-Man Almost Played a Big Role in Venom 2, Here's Why He Didn't

While the newly released (and so far hugely successful) Sony sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage has Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock dealing with a variety of adversaries as is, things could have been even more complicated for the intrepid journalist, as director Andy Serkis has now revealed that, at one stage, Tom Holland's Spider-Man featured heavily in the plot. Be warned, as there will be SPOILERS from here on out.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Is The Marvel Cinematic Universe Building Spider-Man's Sinister Six From Across The Multiverse?

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!. Eddie Brock and Venom, as portrayed by Tom Hardy, have gone on a little trip. While both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage are movies that are primarily set in their own canon, the end credits scene of the latter pulls off a rather radical move – specifically one that sees the titular protagonist transported into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Needless to say, it’s a fascinating move from a franchise perspective, and it makes one wonder exactly what it is that is being cooked up behind-the-scenes.
MOVIES
arlingtoncitizen.com

Hilarious ‘Venom’ sequel lacks firepower

Three years after the eccentric “Venom” offended and captivated audiences with its unique humor, the anti-hero film is back for more in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”. A year and a half has passed since the events in the last film. Venom, the alien symbiote, is still living inside his host, journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy). At this point, the pair are like an old married couple, constantly arguing over the simplest of things.
MOVIES
Salamanca Press

Review: ‘Venom’ sequel ups the fun and antics with Carnage

After Superman and Batman, Spider-Man is arguably the most popular superhero in the world. From the minds of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko to the pages of thousands of Marvel comics to the silver screen in several forms, the web-slinger Peter Parker is a mainstay in pop culture. It’s interesting...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Spider Man#Ssu#Marvel Comics
ComicBook

Venom Sequel VFX Supervisor Reveals Surprising Inspiration For Carnage's Movement

Like dozens of other films across Hollywood over the past year and a half, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was only a fraction of the way done by the time the COVID pandemic began shutting productions down. While helmer Andy Serkis and most of the production's leads made it to London in time to continue filming some sequences for the movie, others in the production were left to work remotely around the world. One of those includes visual effects supervisor Sheena Duggal, who had to lead a team of vendors on finishing design work entirely remote.
MOVIES
Romesentinel.com

‘Venom’ sequel is a short, sweet delight for moviegoers

The little superhero film franchise that could is back with “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” a sequel that embraces the silliness of the first and once again seems poised to make a killing at the box office. The first “Venom” movie was a bad, messy film made by Sony in...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Director Confirms A Spider-Man Crossover Is Coming

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis has confirmed that Tom Hardy's Venom is absolutely headed for a "collision" with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. The Venom sequel's post-credits scene has already been the subject of much discussion, with fans wildly speculating what it means for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony's own Spider-centric movies. Up until now it's been made pretty clear that Venom exists separately from Tom Holland's Spidey, making the prospect of a crossover seem unlikely.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
hometownsource.com

Comedy saves ‘Venom’ sequel, lack of action

One of Marvel’s strongest weapons is not the inclusion of lethal characters with cool superpowers, but how it utilizes comedy to elevate a movie from the “meh” level to “that was an all right movie” level, which is where the sequel, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” landed with me. The...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

5 Things To Know About Venom And Spider-Man’s Comic Book History Following Let There Be Carnage's End Credits Scene

Spoiler Alert: Be warned, there are SPOILERS for Venom: Let There Be Carnage sprinkled throughout this story. Stop now if you don’t want anything ruined. Of all the great villains Spider-Man has fought over the years, few, if any, are as closely connected to the iconic Marvel superhero than Venom. Dating back to the introduction of the symbiote in Marvel Comics in the 1980s, the supervillain was created when the alien organism bonded with Peter Parker’s rival Eddie Brock. The character has quite a history with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, one that has seen the two characters cross paths multiple occasions and even teaming up against common enemies on various occasions.
COMICS
oswegonian.com

‘Venom: Let There be Carnage’ makes for exciting Marvel sequel

In the mid-credit scene at the end of “Venom” (2018), serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson, “Zombieland”) said, “there’s gonna be carnage.”. Fast-forward to 2021 in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” directed by Andy Serkis (“Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle”), where journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy, “Mad Max: Fury Road”) interviews Kasady for his next big story. Brock, but mostly the symbiote living inside him, Venom, uses the information they have gathered to lead the police to the bodies of Kasady’s missing victims. Brock reemerges on the journalistic scene, and Kasady is on death row. However, during a final interview for the story, an altercation causes Kasady to bite Brock and ingest his blood, and in turn, Venom’s. Kasady grows a symbiote of his own, named Carnage, and escapes prison, seeking revenge and affection.
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Morbius Could Be Set In Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Universe

Morbius could be set in the same universe as Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. But it’s also a parallel Earth wherein Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is no longer there. Venom: Let There Be Carnage broke records at the box office last weekend. The Venom sequel chomped over $90 million in three days. Sony...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy