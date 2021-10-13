‘Venom’ sequel is a fun, but mediocre start to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!. Eddie Brock and Venom, as portrayed by Tom Hardy, have gone on a little trip. While both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage are movies that are primarily set in their own canon, the end credits scene of the latter pulls off a rather radical move – specifically one that sees the titular protagonist transported into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Needless to say, it’s a fascinating move from a franchise perspective, and it makes one wonder exactly what it is that is being cooked up behind-the-scenes.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO