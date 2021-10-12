Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 12th, 2021

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The city of Cedar Rapids will spend 10 million dollars of its federal pandemic relief funds on its Flood Control System. Flood control program manager, Rob Davis, says the federal funds will help speed up construction on the west side of the river, providing more protection sooner. The sprawling network of levees and gates was created after the 2008 flood devastated the city. City officials say this will also add pressure to the dozen or so property owners who are in the way of the flood system and have not yet taken the city’s buyout. Construction on the system is expected to cost 750 million dollars.