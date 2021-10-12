CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 12th, 2021

By Learfield News
kmaland.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The city of Cedar Rapids will spend 10 million dollars of its federal pandemic relief funds on its Flood Control System. Flood control program manager, Rob Davis, says the federal funds will help speed up construction on the west side of the river, providing more protection sooner. The sprawling network of levees and gates was created after the 2008 flood devastated the city. City officials say this will also add pressure to the dozen or so property owners who are in the way of the flood system and have not yet taken the city’s buyout. Construction on the system is expected to cost 750 million dollars.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy