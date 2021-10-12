CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why should we read old theological works?

By Dr. John V. Fesko
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy should we read old theological works? Dr. John Fesko encourages believers to read Christian writers from centuries past in order to learn from their God-given wisdom. Why should we read old theological works when we’re studying theology? I think the temptation can be to think that what is newer is better, and, what is the latest hot-selling book, and that’s something that I should read. Now, I don’t want to cast aspersions upon contemporary theological work. We have some great minds at work that are alive right now that are contributing to the ongoing theological discussion, and they have edifying and encouraging things to say. So that’s certainly important. But it was C.S. Lewis and his essay, On the Reading of Old Books, that said that if you’re going to read one new book, read three old books to give you a good counterbalance to it. But why is it important to read old books?

