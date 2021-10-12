Why should we read old theological works?

How can a pastor best take care of himself in ministry? Rev. Michael Glodo provides practical advice for pastors, reminding them of the importance of living by the gospel. I think the first and most important rule of how a pastor can take care of himself in ministry is to be a Christian. Because the first calling the first obligation of any minister is to be a follower of Jesus Christ. And that means not just the gospel being what we say, and what we preach, and what we advance, but means the gospel is something we live by in our own lives. Someone once said, “Before we’re ever called to be a shepherd, we’re called to be a lamb.” And God doesn’t call us to sin in order to serve him, whether through overwork or neglect of important relationships. Yes, there will be sacrifice in ministry, but not sin. And this is not just for oneself, but also for one’s family, and one’s most important relationships, spouse and children. I think it’s easy for pastors to start to think of their children and their spouse as lines on their ministry resume, and they are not. They’re souls entrusted to that pastor as family members to shepherd as well. And so, shepherding the family is the first place where shepherding should take place.

JACKSON, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO