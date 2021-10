Spoilers ahead for the October 4 episode of 9-1-1 on Fox, called “Desperate Measures.”. The blackout that crippled Los Angeles starting in the Season 5 premiere of 9-1-1 came to an end in “Desperate Measures,” complete with Athena and the rest of the heroes rescuing Harry, Athena taking down Hudson, May coming in with the clutch assist, and Eddie breaking up with Ana. The case was pretty much closed on the ransomware attack and blackout, but the episode still ended on a heartbreaking twist: Maddie was finally overwhelmed by her postpartum depression, dropped her little girl off at the 118, and left. So does this mean a goodbye to Jennifer Love Hewitt?

