Farmington Hills, MI

Erin Goss

By Editorials
Crain's Detroit Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Chip Partners, a Farmington Hills, Michigan-based wealth management firm, hires Erin Goss, CFA, CAIA, CIMA®, CFS®, as Chief Operating Officer. Goss has been involved in the financial services industry for nearly 20 years and brings a wealth of leadership experience to the company. Prior to joining Blue Chip, Goss spent over 16 years at Plante Moran Financial Advisors holding several key positions, including a lead role in helping to build out the firm’s alternative investment capabilities.

