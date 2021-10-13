Kirk Ferentz Gets Choked Up After Iowa’s Huge Win vs. Penn State & Iowa Hawkeyes Program Journey

Kirk Ferentz speaks after a big win against Penn State. The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) squeezed out a win in a nail-biter against Penn State this past weekend and moved up to number two in the AP Poll. That is Iowa’s highest ranking in the poll since 1985, and head coach Kirk Ferentz reflects on the team’s early success and the program’s journey with him at the helm.