Library gets new look

vanalstyneleader.com
 6 days ago

Observer-Dispatch

Earlville Free Library gets grant for remodeling project

Earlville Free Library is pleased to announce that we have been awarded a grant to do some remodeling! We will be updating the paneling that remains on the north side of the main floor and the entryway, as well as a long awaited refreshing of the ceiling! No more stained and marked ceiling tiles. We will also be putting in LED lighting for cost savings.
EARLVILLE, NY
Cleveland Daily Banner

New markers added at library ‘to make history of library known’

TWO HISTORIC markers have been placed in front of the Johnston-Tucker Center (History Branch) of the Cleveland Bradley County Public Library. One shares the history of the local public library and the other the history of the Craigmiles House. MEMBERS OF the Historical Marker Committee stand with the Hardwick-Journal House...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Seacoast Online

Sneak peek: A look at North Hampton’s new $4M library before the grand opening

NORTH HAMPTON — It has taken decades of planning, fundraising, cajoling and sometimes battling, but townspeople finally have a new North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center. On the town’s Atlantic Avenue campus, sitting upon a small knoll known as the Homestead property, the more than 11,000-square-foot, single-story library building...
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
Axios

A look inside the newly renovated Fulton County Central Library

After three years, $50 million and a healthy amount of debate about architectural history, the Fulton County Central Library opened its doors to the public this week. Why it matters: The 272,000 square-foot concrete block was designed by Brutalist architect Marcel Breuer. Love it or hate it, it's one of Atlanta’s most prominent structures, and the centerpiece of the library system (and its recent $275 million system-wide renovation frenzy).
POLITICS
Wenatchee World

Town Council looking at relocation options for library

The Waterville library building was sold this past Friday and the new owner has given the library one year to move before beginning his commercial plans for his new purchase. During the Oct. 4 Town Council meeting, the council members discussed the issue and decided that it may be time to look at purchasing or building a new structure downtown to house the library. Mayor Jill Thompson said the current market has revealed the vulnerabilities to multiple town services if they continue to rent.
WATERVILLE, WA
