OPINION: Any reader who’s followed Trusted Reviews over the last half decade will know, I’m not an Apple user outside of work hours. This isn’t because I don’t recognise how good the firm’s hardware is – Deputy Editor Max Parker’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max reviews this week attest to that. It’s because I don’t like how locked down their software is. Coming from a Linux background, I want to be able to set my device up as I want, even if it’s not THE most optimal way. I want to be able to run freeware, use any app store I choose. I don’t want a draconian set of rules, even if they are there for a reason, for the most part, on a device I own.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO