Mill Creek Marsh Walk With BCAS This Coming Sunday (Oct. 17)!

By Brian Aberback
meadowblog.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Bergen County Audubon as they lead a walk at Mill Creek Marsh in Secaucus. Be on the lookout for Yellowlegs, kestrels and more. The walk is from 10 a.m. to noon. Contact: Don Torino: greatauk4@gmail.com or 201-230-4983.

Comments / 0

