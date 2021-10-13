CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

3 employees killed in shooting at Memphis postal facility, including gunman

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people died in a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a Memphis-area postal facility, including the gunman, the U.S. Postal Service and FBI confirmed.

USPS officials confirmed to WHBQ that all three individuals killed were employees of the Orange Mound facility, and an FBI spokesperson confirmed that the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Law enforcement officials have not officially identified any of the three deceased, but family members at the scene identified one victim as James Wilson and another as an unnamed 37-year-old woman, the TV station reported.

Tuesday’s shooting, which happened just before 2 p.m. CDT, was the third high-profile shooting in or near the west Tennessee city in recent weeks, USA Today reported.

According to the news outlet, the franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger grocery store fatally shot one person Sept. 23 and wounded 14 others before killing himself. One week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a school, and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

Authorities did not provide a motive for Tuesday’s shooting during an initial news briefing.

The facility, called the East Lamar Carrier Annex, is one used by employees and is not a post office retail location where customers come for mail services, the local union president told USA Today by phone.

In a prepared statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the USPS said: “The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis. Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

James Wilson
