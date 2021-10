Welcome back, Billikens! If you frequent Simon Recreation Center, you will quickly notice that SLU encourages an active campus. Just two years ago, the Rec center underwent construction to accommodate updated equipment and a renovated look. At certain times of the day, it can be nearly impossible to claim a weight rack. There are wellness clubs, club and intramural sports teams, group fitness classes and countless other wellness opportunities that reside within the Rec’s walls. Not everyone on campus is interested in sports—and that’s fine! There is certainly plenty of interest in physical wellbeing, which has promoted the opportunity to step away from an entirely sports section and provide a space to get the latest on wellness trends.

