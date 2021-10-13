Boys soccer: Second half surge sends Warriors past C/D United
DEERFIELD – Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team dominated the second half of a 7-1 Capitol Conference win over host Cambridge/Deerfield on Monday. The Warriors’ Jay Yahnke scored in the 17th minute, adding a goal in the 49th minute to make it 4-0. Ethan Schuetz (41st minute), Archer Chaudhary (44th minute), Kyle Main (50th minute), Hayden Hendricks (63rd minute) and Mason Eckhardt (76th minute) added scores after halftime.www.wdtimes.com
