STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — According to figures released Monday, New Jersey’s sports betting industry in September became the first in the U.S. to take in more than $1 billion worth of bets in a single month. Connecticut is much smaller than New Jersey and unlikely to see that kind of action anytime soon. Still, Tuesday was launch day for online sports betting and gambling in that state. It left only New York out of the online game, at least for now, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. READ MORE: Sports Betting Now Legal In Connecticut With Major League Baseball, NFL, NBA and NHL seasons currently playing, Connecticut couldn’t...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 39 MINUTES AGO