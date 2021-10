Lake’s Little Scholars Montessori is expecting to open in November at 7765 Custer Road, Frisco. The school, located just south of The Grove Frisco neighborhood, will employ the Montessori Method of Education, which focuses on self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative play. There will be a toddler program for children ages 18 months to 3 years old, and a primary program for ages 3 to 6. Lake’s Little Scholars Montessori is currently hiring teachers for each program. The school also has a Plano location. Parents who would like to meet Lead Director Lakshimi Yeruva or request a tour of the facility may contact the school via phone. 214-250-2300. www.lakelsm.com.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO