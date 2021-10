Recognize this spot? This photograph is looking from the Niagara-on-the-Lake Sailing Club property toward Melville Street (the street running along the middle of the photo). If you were to look at this perspective today you would see the River Beach Condominiums. The building to the left with the second-floor verandah is the King George III Inn (some know it as the former Whirlpool Jet Boats building) which still exists today, painted bright white and blue. This structure was built around the 1890s and was well-known for many years as the American Hotel. It was also where the Third Battalion of the Polish Army were housed in the winter of 1917 and where the editor of the Mail newspaper and Niagara-on-the-Lake’s first mayor, Alexander Davidson, died.

