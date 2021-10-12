Zendaya Reveals What She Admires Most About Boyfriend Tom Holland

Zendaya admitted there are “many things” she appreciates about boyfriend Tom Holland in a new interview for InStyle‘s upcoming Best Dressed issue. When asked what she appreciates most about Holland, 25, as an actor and as a guy, the Dune actress said, “There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist.”