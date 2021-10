UC colleges are some of the most difficult to get into, and for lecturers, they are becoming all the more difficult to stay in. In a move that seems to be based in good intentions, the UC functions on a so-called “churn” that is meant to bring in different people with different perspectives. This churn is not nearly as helpful as this optimistic spin makes it out to be. In reality, this overturn of professors every three years has insidious consequences for these faculty and the students they teach alike. By refusing to renew these lecturers’ contracts, the UC is promoting an unstable job environment, in addition to making it more difficult for students and faculty to connect across the board.

COLLEGES ・ 7 HOURS AGO