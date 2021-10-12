CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CocoWalk full to brim with seven new leases

By Abraham Galvan
miamitodaynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly renovated CocoWalk mixed-use lifestyle center’s retail and office spaces are now fully leased, occupying over 235,000 square feet. Owned by a joint venture comprised of Federal Realty Investment Trust, The Comras Co. and Grass River Property, the open-air tourism destination at 3015 Grand Ave. in Coconut Grove has completed leasing its office spaces attracting seven companies representing the financial and investment, hospitality and cruise industries.

www.miamitodaynews.com

