CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

New Miami Worldcenter occupants set to open in 2022

By Abraham Galvan
miamitodaynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Worldcenter continues to fill space with retailers and merchants, with three new tenants set to open in early 2022. The $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development at 1010 NE Second Ave. has just signed Sephora, with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty community; Lucid Motors, with electric vehicles; and Bowlero, a full-entertainment concept for bowling with interactive arcades and dining, taking a combined 60,000 square feet along open-air shopping and entertainment promenades.

www.miamitodaynews.com

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Art#1010 Ne Second Ave#Lucid Motors#Maple Ash#A Lucid Studio#Lucid Air

Comments / 0

Community Policy