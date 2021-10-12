New Miami Worldcenter occupants set to open in 2022
The Miami Worldcenter continues to fill space with retailers and merchants, with three new tenants set to open in early 2022. The $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development at 1010 NE Second Ave. has just signed Sephora, with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty community; Lucid Motors, with electric vehicles; and Bowlero, a full-entertainment concept for bowling with interactive arcades and dining, taking a combined 60,000 square feet along open-air shopping and entertainment promenades.www.miamitodaynews.com
