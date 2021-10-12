CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon governor race: New York Times columnist forms fundraising group

By PETER WONG Oregon Capital Bureau
Corvallis Gazette-Times
 9 days ago

Nicholas Kristof, New York Times columnist and author, is the latest person to take an official step into the wide-open 2022 race for governor of Oregon. Kristof filed Tuesday to create a campaign committee. Eight Democrats, counting Kristof, and 12 Republicans have established committees that enable them to raise money for the May 17, 2022, primary election. The candidacy filing deadline is March 8.

