Patrick J. McElliott, 74, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center. Family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stewart-Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, 1844 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A rosary and vigil service will begin at 4 p.m. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, with an additional visitation for one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.