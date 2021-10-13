CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Patrick J. McElliott

thegazette.com
Cover picture for the articlePatrick J. McElliott, 74, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center. Family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stewart-Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, 1844 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A rosary and vigil service will begin at 4 p.m. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, with an additional visitation for one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.

