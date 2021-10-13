Dedra Ann Long, 60, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa. Survivors include her two children, Tina Mangold and fiance, Michael Kiefer of Mason City and Randy Miller Jr. of Manchester; her grandson, Kelly Mangold of Cedar Rapids; her sister, Linda (Doug) Keenan of Cedar Rapids; her brother, Jim (Ruth) Mangold Jr. of Coggon; her half-brother, Don (Karen) Sill of Lake Rathbun; her sister-in-law, Judy Sill of Melrose; and nieces and nephews.