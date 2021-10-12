CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, PA

Tyrone man killed in Morris Twp. crash

By Julie Noal jnoal@theprogressnews.com
Clearfield Progress
 7 days ago

MORRISDALE — A Tyrone man was killed on Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Morris Township. Clayton A. McGonigal, 25, was driving a 2008 Yamaha dirt bike on Hardscrabble Road, traveling north while negotiating a curve to the left. According to Clearfield-based state police, McGonigal then drove into the opposite lane of travel and struck a 2019 Chevrolet, which was traveling south, negotiating a curve to the right.

