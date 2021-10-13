CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela Political Prisoner Dies Of Covid

By AFP News
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn army general who aligned with Venezuela's late Hugo Chavez but later broke ranks with the socialist strongman and spent years as a prominent political prisoner has died of Covid-19 while in custody, officials said Tuesday. "We regret the death of Raul Isaias Baduel from cardiorespiratory arrest as a consequence...

