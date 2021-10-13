Venezuela Political Prisoner Dies Of Covid

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Monday ruled that the state of Colombia bears responsibility for the ordeal of a female journalist who was kidnapped, raped and then tortured in 2000 by paramilitaries. Jineth Bedoya was working for the El Espectador newspaper at the time, investigating a weapons smuggling ring, when she was abducted and assaulted by far-right militia members. The paramilitaries, some of whom have since been convicted, were among the forces that fought left-wing guerrillas in Colombia until their official demobilization in 2006. The acts against Bedoya "could not have been carried out without the consent and collaboration of the (Colombian) State, or at least with its tolerance," the court, an autonomous part of the Organization of American States (OAS), ruled on Monday.

