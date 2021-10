The Holly Springs City Council voted Monday to approve a rezoning application for a 63 single-family neighborhood along Palm Street and Palm Lake Drive. Manor Restorations, LLC, requested the rezoning of almost 16 acres from light industrial and single family residential to traditional neighborhood development earlier this month. According to city documents, the applicant originally proposed a residential development consisting of about 126 single-family homes, but later cut it down to 63 homes, a density of four units per acre. Access to the subdivision would be provided through the main access point on Palm Street.

HOLLY SPRINGS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO